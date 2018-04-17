Italians and Native Americans to share San Francisco holiday

Flags of the United States and Italy fly over the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The city of San Francisco has decided that both Italian Americans and indigenous people brutalized by the arrival of Christopher Columbus in America will share the holiday once reserved for the explorer. San Francisco supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to make the second Monday of October Italian American Heritage Day. The legislation requires a second, routine vote. Jeff Chiu AP Photo