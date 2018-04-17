Flags of the United States and Italy fly over the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The city of San Francisco has decided that both Italian Americans and indigenous people brutalized by the arrival of Christopher Columbus in America will share the holiday once reserved for the explorer. San Francisco supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to make the second Monday of October Italian American Heritage Day. The legislation requires a second, routine vote.
Flags of the United States and Italy fly over the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The city of San Francisco has decided that both Italian Americans and indigenous people brutalized by the arrival of Christopher Columbus in America will share the holiday once reserved for the explorer. San Francisco supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to make the second Monday of October Italian American Heritage Day. The legislation requires a second, routine vote. Jeff Chiu AP Photo

California

Italians and Native Americans to share San Francisco holiday

The Associated Press

April 17, 2018 06:53 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

The city of San Francisco has decided that both Italian Americans and indigenous people brutalized by the arrival of Christopher Columbus in America will share the holiday once reserved for the explorer.

San Francisco supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to make the second Monday of October Italian American Heritage Day. The legislation requires a second, routine vote.

Board members in January replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, saying they wanted to honor Native American people and condemn the atrocities they suffered.

But the decision wounded some Italian Americans, who said they were losing a holiday celebrating their unique culture.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen was the sole no vote. She said the heritage of Italian Americans should be honored, but not on a day set aside specifically to commemorate indigenous people.

