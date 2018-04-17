Tax Day is upon us — but so are some sweet deals and discounts

It's Tax Day 2018.

Hopefully, you've got the tax-filing end of things figured out already or have filed for an extension. Here are some of the deals and discounts available on Tuesday, April 17, to help make Tax Day a little less stressful.

Tax Day Freebies

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Get a free pizookie with a minimum $9.95 food purchase on April 18 only.

California Tortilla: Say "chipping in" when placing any order on April 17 to land some free chips and queso.

Great American Cookies: All customers at participating locations get a free cookies & cream cookie on April 17. No purchase required.

Hardee's:Say "made from scratch" to get a free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time on Tax Day.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Get a free original turkey or veggie dog, no purchase required, on April 17.

Kona Ice: It's a free "Chill Out Day" at Kona Ice trucks, which will give out free shaved ice all day on Tax Day.

Office Depot: Shred up to 5 pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 28 with a coupon.

Outback Steakhouse: Get a free Bloomin' Onion with any purchase April 17 when you say "bloomin' Tuesday."

Planet Fitness: Free HydroMassages are available at more than 1,500 Planet Fitness locations nationwide on April 17. All members and non-members need is a coupon available at the Planet Fitness website.

Staples: Get free shredding services through April 21 up to 1 pound with a coupon.

Tax Day Deals and Discounts

Applebee's: Get $1 margaritas through April 30.

Bite Squad:Enter the code TAXDAY18 on April 17 with a mobile food order and get 7.5 percent off purchases of $20 or more.

Boston Market: Get a Tax Day combo featuring a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain drink for $10.40.

Bruegger's Bagels: Pay $10.40 for a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese on April 17.

Chili's: Get a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita for Tax Day.

Chuck E. Cheese's: Through April 19, get a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large pizza.

Cici's Pizza: Use a coupon to get an adult buffet for $4.17 on Tax Day.

Farmer Boys: Get either two breakfast burritos or two Bell Burger Double Cheeseburgers for $10.40 on April 17.

Firehouse Subs: Use a coupon for a free medium sub when purchasing a medium sub or larger, plus chips and a drink, through April 19.

Giordano's: Fill out a pizza return form on the chain's Facebook page by Tuesday to get a $5 coupon code for online orders.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria: Get a 16-inch traditional pizza for $10.40 while supplies last on Tax Day.

Hooters: Customers under age 12 get a free Hooters kids meal when an adult buys $10 or more in food on April 17.

Hungry Howie's: Get a one-topping medium pizza for 10 cents with the purchase of a one-topping large pizza on Tax Day. Enter TAXDAY with online orders for the deal, which only covers carry-out orders.

McDonald's: Get special Tax Day deals at participating restaurants.

Noodles & Co.: Enter TAXDAY18 with online orders to get $4 off purchases of $10 or more through April 18.

P.F. Chang's: Get 15 percent off takeout orders April 17 with the promo code TAXDAY on online and phone orders.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: If you're part of the Potbelly Perks rewards program, you can get a free sandwich on Tax Day with purchase of a sandwich of equal or higher price by using the mobile app.

Quizno's: All orders placed with the Quizno's Toasty Points loyalty app on April 17 get 10.40 percent off.

Rubio's Coastal Grill: The usual Taco Tuesday deals are available all day for Tax Day instead of only select hours.

Schlotzky's: Get a free small original sandwich with purchase of chips and a medium drink on Tax Day.

Sonic Drive-in: Cheeseburgers are half-price all day on April 17.

Sonny's BBQ: Rib dinners are 50 percent off on Tax Day under the IRS (Irresistible Ribs Special).

Tony Roma's: Get a free Kickin' Shrimp appetizer with purchase of an entree on April 17.

White Castle: Use a coupon to get 15 percent off your order on Tax Day.