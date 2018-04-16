Instead of catching waves, this California kid is catching some sweet hail — in April

Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area woke up Monday morning to a strange, snow-like substance blanketing the landscape: hail.
An "unseasonably cold" weather system, along with instability in the atmosphere, created the hail, and also brought rain and isolated thunderstorms to the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Needless to say, the inclement weather created some nightmarish traffic conditions. SFGate reported traffic jams and accidents in Alameda and KTVU reported "numerous weather-related" traffic accidents throughout the region.
The Alameda Police Department cautioned motorists to drive safely in the hail and offered tips on how to do that.
And if the extreme weather wasn't enough, a magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled the South Bay at about 9:40 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor was centered north of the Alum Rock area, about nine miles northeast of downtown San Jose, and people reported weak to light tremors in San Jose, Fremont, Hayward and San Francisco, according to the USGS.
"It was snowing and hailing, with thunder, then there was an earthquake," Angel Barlow, a park services attendant at Joseph D. Grant County Park east of San Jose, told the Mercury News. "It was a landslide of weather!"
But it wasn't all bad news: plenty of people marveled at the unusual weather. In one case, a child hopped on a makeshift sled and coasted down a hill in Oakland.
In what is perhaps the most Berkeley tweet of all time, at about 8:30 a.m. someone tweeted "Mung-bean-sized hail in Berkeley flats right now."
Ryan Walbrun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told KTVU that the cool temperatures are below normal, but the rain and hail isn't.
"It is supposed to rain in the spring," he said.
At about 10 a.m., satellite images showed widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern and central California, due to an "unseasonably cold" upper level trough of air, the National Weather Service said.
While the agency did issue a significant weather advisory for southeastern Santa Cruz County, it went out of effect at 9:30 a.m. However, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Yosemite area until 11 p.m.
West central Monterey County and northwestern San Benito County have been placed under significant weather advisories until 11:30 a.m., the NWS said.
Check out some of the incredible pictures of Bay Area "snow" below:
Comments