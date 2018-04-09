Second photo surfaces of Cal Poly fraternity under fire for blackface image

An Instagram photo surfaced late Sunday showing Lambda Chi Alpha members throwing gang signs while dressed as gangster stereotypes in front of their San Luis Obispo fraternity house — the same day as a fraternity member was also photographed in blackface.

The Instagram account that posted the photo, which had "Cal Poly '21" and the Greek letters for Lambda Chi Alpha in the profile section, has since been deleted, according to KCBX. The gangster photo also had the caption, "She want a gangster not a pretty boy."

The picture was apparently taken at the same fraternity event as a photo showing a Lambda Chi Alpha member in blackface.

When reached for comment Monday morning, Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said he had nothing further to add beyond a statement he provided Sunday.

That statement reads: "The university finds deplorable any acts that would seek to hurt, offend, intimidate, or frighten any member of our campus community. The university is aware of the posting and is investigating the matter at this time."

Lambda Chi Alpha's Cal Poly chapter has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

In a statement the fraternity released Sunday after the blackface photo circulated, they said the photo was taken at an April 7 event where their members wore different colors to represent teams during a competition. In the statement, they apologized for "failing to recognize the racial impacts this brought forth," adding that they did not intend to "stir up racial tension."

"You are free to do whatever you want in the privacy of your own home. But the second you step foot outside that door, you represent this fraternity and its values," reads a post about the blackface incident on the website for the Cross & Crescent, a fraternity publication.

The post was written by Taylor Grayson, associate director of communications for the fraternity. Though an earlier version of the post mentioned the blackface incident at Cal Poly's chapter, the post was later changed to remove mention of the incident.

The Tribune has reached out to Lambda Chi Alpha's International Headquarters for comment.

The incident happened during the university's PolyCultural Weekend, an event where cultural organizations on campus work together to welcome prospective students to the school.

Monique Chenault-Hakker, who posted the blackface photo on Facebook, said she reposted the photo from a Cal Poly professor who sent it to San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon on Facebook.

"This post just put me over the edge as a parent," Chenault-Hakker said, adding that her daughter attends the university. "I don't want anybody seeing this in our town."

"We have really grown as a country since our grandparents were alive, and this shouldn't be happening anymore," she added. "I'm just sick of the actions that are happening at Cal Poly. There's no consequences for any of their bad actions and the racism is so thick there."

"This is a nice, quiet town, and a college where the kids shouldn't be acting like this," she said.

In the fall of 2017, Lambda Chi Alpha was listed as under educational sanction until the winter of 2018.

This isn't the first time a Cal Poly fraternity has come under fire for racist photos on social media.

Last year, a photo spread of Alpha Gamma Rho-Chi Chapter members in culturally and ethnically insensitive costumes posing behind a banner reading "TRUMP — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

And in 2013, Cal Poly officials investigated a party hosted by the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity with the theme, "Colonial Bros and Nava-Hos." At the party, men wore Colonial-era clothing and women wore "sexually explicit Native American-themed attire," according to a 2013 Tribune article. After the investigation, the university concluded that the party did not violate any campus policies.

This story will be updated.