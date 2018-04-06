2 killed in crash at Cholame 'Y'; Hwy. 41 and 46 closed for hours

Update 10:30 a.m.
Friday's fatal crash occurred at 5:56 a.m. on Highway 46 just west of the Cholame "Y," according to the CHP.
A 60-year-old woman from Paso Robles was driving eastbound when she drifted into the westbound lane for unknown reasons. She clipped a vehicle in the process and then collided head-on with a farm labor van carrying eight people, CHP Officer Pat Seebart said.
The collision killed the Paso Robles woman and the driver of the van, a 45-year-old man from Tulare.
The first vehicle that the Paso woman struck rotated counter-clockwise into the eastbound lane and was hit by another vehicle heading eastbound.
Nine people were hurt in the collisions and taken to the hospital for treatment of major to minor injuries.
Highway 46 was closed as and reopened at 10 a.m.
Update 9:50 a.m.
All closures have been lifted, and the roadway is now open, according to the CHP.
Original post:
A fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and 46 shut down lanes in both routes for several hours Friday morning, the CHP said.
The CHP confirmed that two people were killed in the collision near the Cholame "Y."
Eleven people were injured, and five vehicles were involved, according to Officer Luke Hall of the CHP's Templeton office.
Drivers were urged to "use extra caution & expect major delays from the coast to valley," Caltrans tweeted.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, and the highway was closed at the Cholame "Y." Multiple engines, and ground and air ambulances responded to the scene.
The highway remained closed at 8 a.m. and could be closed for another hour.
The Cholame "Y" area has been dubbed "Blood Alley," as it's seen three times the number of motorist fatalities than the state average, according to Caltrans. At least six people died in fatal wrecks in the area in 2017.
A fix is on the way for the deadly intersection, thanks to a $261 million allocation of state transportation money that was approved in March. $197 million is slotted for Highway 46 improvements. Plans call for new interchange that would eliminate the need for northbound traffic to cross Highway 46 onto Highway 41.
This story will be updated.
