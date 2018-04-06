Beautiful California poppies are blooming all around SLO

CHP sergeant Ron Wade talks about being berated in standoff with angry protesters trying to get onto Interstate 5 following death of Stephon Clark, who was shot by Sacramento police officers on March 18, 2018.
Two German Shepherd mix puppies were left outside the Sacramento SPCA with huge wounds on their necks, possibly from a dog attack. The SPCA treated their wounds, and the dogs are recovering well in foster care.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other mayors from a group representing California's 11 largest cities came to the Capitol on Feb. 21, 2018 to urge Gov. Jerry Brown to commit $1.5 billion in state funds to combat homelessness.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized lawmakers, the National Rifle Association and President Trump’s border wall after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida claimed at least 17 lives.
The super blue blood moon starts around 2:51 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday, Jan. 31. This full moon is the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit — known as perigee — and about 14 percent brighter than usual
Placer County Sheriff's Office Marine 6 crew is on Lake Tahoe today, Jan. 24, 2018 experiencing sustained 40-knot winds and 5- to 6-foot swells. One gust was just clocked at 75 knots! Anyone heading to the Lake Tahoe area should be prepared for th