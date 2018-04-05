California's state flower has its own holiday — here's when to show your poppy love

As if we needed a special reason to celebrate the state's signature flower, did you know Friday is California Poppy Day?
Yes, the official state holiday of California on April 6 is named for the state flower.
You probably didn't realize this was a thing, but in fact it is, and has been since 2010.
California Poppy Day is mainly an educational occasion, and schools are encouraged to plan activities and exercises that focus on the flower and other native plants.
Did you know that though many people believe it is illegal to pick California poppies, no such law exists? But you shouldn't pick the flowers on someone else's property, state land included.
If one day doesn't give you sufficient time to express your poppy love, don't worry. There's an entire Poppy Week coming up next month, May 13-18.
