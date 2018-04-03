The Latest: Democrats lead in LA-area special elections

The Latest on special elections in Southern California (all times local):
11:50 p.m.
Democrat Sydney Kamlager had a strong lead Tuesday night with most of the votes counted in special elections to fill three open seats in the California Assembly.
Kamlager had won nearly 68 percent of the votes in early returns in the race to replace former Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas.
If any candidate wins more than half the vote, they win outright. Otherwise the top-two finishers in each race advance to a June runoff.
Democrat Luz Rivas was in the lead with 41 percent of the vote to replace former Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra in early returns.
In the race to replace former Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, Democrat Jesse Gabriel was in the lead with 31 percent of the vote but closely followed by Republican Justin Clark with 27 percent.
Ballots were still being counted Tuesday night.
8:45 p.m.
Polls have closed in Southern California where residents have been voting for new representatives in the state Legislature.
Preliminary returns are inconclusive with less than 11 percent of precincts reporting in all three districts.
The Tuesday election is expected to determine which candidates will advance to the next round of voting for three open Assembly seats.
If any candidate wins more than half of votes Tuesday, they win outright. Otherwise the top-two finishers in each race advance to a June runoff.
Candidates are vying to replace three male lawmakers who resigned last year. Two quit amid sexual harassment allegations. Another left citing health problems. Their departures could make room for more women in the Legislature. Nearly 80 percent of California lawmakers are men.
9:45 a.m.
Los Angeles-area residents are heading to the polls to replace three Assembly lawmakers who resigned last year.
They're voting Tuesday to fill seats vacated by Democrats Raul Bocanegra and Matt Dababneh, who resigned last year after women accused them of sexual misconduct. Another Democrat, Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, quit citing health problems.
The top two candidates in each race will head to a runoff in June if no one gets more than 50 percent of the vote.
Nearly 800,000 people are registered to vote in the three districts and Democrats outnumber Republicans in all three. Campaign operatives with several candidate said they expect turnout to be around 9 percent.
Los Angeles County says the elections are estimated to cost $1.6 million.
Polls close at 8 p.m.
