Gov. Jerry Brown announced the appointment of Cali Brown, his two-month-old Standard Poodle and Border Collie mix, to Deputy First Dog in California on March 28, 2018. SOURCE: Gov. Jerry Brown's Office

Meet Cali, California's new deputy first dog

By Taryn Luna

April 02, 2018 05:45 AM

While you were away, Gov. Jerry Brown announced the appointment of his new pup, Cali Brown, as deputy first dog.

The 2-month-old Standard Poodle and Border Collie mix will "assist First Dog Colusa Brown in herding staff at the State Capitol and will lend a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County," according to Brown's press office.

Cali joins the Brown family more than a year after Sutter Brown, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi given to Brown by his sister, passed away after battling cancer. Brown and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, promoted Colusa, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and Border Collie mix, to first dog after losing Sutter. The dogs have provided a rare public glimpse of the 79-year-old (he turns 80 on Saturday) governor's softer side.

Cali's already raising spirits — check out this video of her chasing her big sister around the office if you need a Monday morning pick-me-up — and controversy. Some are asking why the governor, who signed a bill last year to require pet stores to only offer dogs, cats and rabbits from shelters and rescues, appears to prefer to shop instead of adopt.

