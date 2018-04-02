Meet Cali, California's new deputy first dog

While you were away, Gov. Jerry Brown announced the appointment of his new pup, Cali Brown, as deputy first dog.
The 2-month-old Standard Poodle and Border Collie mix will "assist First Dog Colusa Brown in herding staff at the State Capitol and will lend a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County," according to Brown's press office.
Cali joins the Brown family more than a year after Sutter Brown, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi given to Brown by his sister, passed away after battling cancer. Brown and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, promoted Colusa, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and Border Collie mix, to first dog after losing Sutter. The dogs have provided a rare public glimpse of the 79-year-old (he turns 80 on Saturday) governor's softer side.
Cali's already raising spirits — check out this video of her chasing her big sister around the office if you need a Monday morning pick-me-up — and controversy. Some are asking why the governor, who signed a bill last year to require pet stores to only offer dogs, cats and rabbits from shelters and rescues, appears to prefer to shop instead of adopt.
FIRESIDE CHAT: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein will speak to many of Silicon Valley's largest companies about immigration, gun violence, traffic and housing issues today in Sunnyvale. The Silicon Valley Leadership Group, a trade association of 350 major companies such as Facebook, Google, AT&T, and Johnson & Johnson, invited the veteran politician to participate in a "Fireside Chat" with its CEO and President Carl Guardino. While Feinstein will address a room full of deep-pocketed business professionals, a spokeswoman for the group made it clear that the event is not a fundraiser. We're pretty sure that's fine with Feinstein, who had nearly $10 million in her campaign account at the start of the year to fight off state Sen. Kevin de León's attempt to take her seat.
