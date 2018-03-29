Brother throws himself on Stephon Clark's casket: 'We're gonna forgive the mayor.'

Friends, family and community leaders gathered Thursday in south Sacramento to commemorate Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old Sacramento man whose shooting death by police 11 days ago has sparked drama, protests, calls for police reform, and drawn national attention to Sacramento.

The service, held at Bayside of South Sacramento Church and attended by an estimated 500 people, was both emotional and political, with several speakers throwing barbs at President Donald Trump.

Clark's brother Stevante Clark hurried to the front of the church after the opening prayers and threw himself on the casket, embracing it, as performers danced. The Rev. Al Sharpton and others hugged him and talked to him on the alter, attempting to calm him.

Clark's casket had been delivered to the church in a white hearse, then set on the alter amid flowers, one heart-shaped floral display wrapped with a sash with lettering saying "Rest in Power."

His brother Stevante, who has been participating in some of the street protests, grabbed the microphone from Alice Huffman of the California NAACP, shouting to the audience, "Louder! Louder!" as some in the group chanted his brother's name, then shouting, "The Clark family will never die!"

"Everyone's crying, everyone's upset with me, everybody’s mad at me for caring about black people and my brother," he said, before being ushered away. "I’m going to leave the country and go away because everybody's mad at me."





A minute later, Sharpton, a national civil rights leader who flew in for the funeral, brought Clark back onto the stage, his arm around the young man.





"You don’t tell people in pain how to handle their pain!" Sharpton said. "You don’t tell people when you kill their loved one how to grieve. We came because this boy should be alive today … It's time … to stop the madness. We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice. This is about justice.

"I want the folk in California to know there is nothing wrong with the way these young people are standing up. They are trying to express their pain. We got their back!"





Clark earlier in the week had stormed a City Council meeting and confronted Mayor Darrell Steinberg. Speaking at the service Thursday still emotional, he took a different tack: "We're gonna forgive the mayor. Amen? Everybody say 'we love the mayor.' He’s going to help us get … the resource center done and if he doesn’t we’re going to hold him accountable."

Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police in the backyard of his grandmother’s house just before 9:30 p.m. on March 18.





Officers had been called to the 7500 block of 29th Street in Meadowview with reports of someone breaking car windows. Deputies in a sheriff’s helicopter spotted Clark, and officers on foot followed him into the backyard, where they shot at him 20 times, saying they believed he had a gun. They later determined he was holding a cellphone, not a gun.

Police released videos of the shooting two days later, sparking protests and national outrage, calls for the officers to be convicted and numerous calls for local police reform.





Clark was the father of two sons, Aiden, 3, and Cairo, 1, with partner Salena Manni. A memorial service handout described Clark as a former David Reese Elementary School and Sacramento High School student, known to family as "Big Poppa" who was "taken from us far too early."

While some friends and family spoke about Clark, one saying, “all he ever wanted to be was a great dad," much of the service and comments afterward were focused on the political and social implications of Clark's death.

Berkeley Imam Zaid Shakir, who also spoke at Muhammad Ali's 2016 funeral, challenged the Trump administration’s statement earlier this week that the Clark shooting was “a local issue.”

He listed more than 20 people who have been killed nationally in gunfire the last few years, many at the hands of police.

“That is a systemic problem!" he said. "Not a local problem. Not a Sacramento problem. It is a uniquely American problem.”

He said the American heart is diseased and needs to be cured, “so we recognize every one of us is our brother or our sister, black, brown, white … if you have some polka dot people, they are our brothers and sisters.”

Sharpton also called the Clark killing a national issue, even if Trump has been "on mute," just as several police officers did on their recorders in the minutes after Clark was shot. “This is a national issue that this president wants to ignore."

"We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice.," he said. "Stephon Clark has woke up the nation."​

Clark's death has become a signature moment in Sacramento, throwing the city into more than a week of turmoil.





Protesters have marched in the streets four times since his death, blocking cars, breaking a bus window, and briefly marching onto Interstate 5 last week, shutting it down. Protesters succeeded in blocking Sacramento Kings’ fans from entering team games at the downtown Golden 1 Center arena in the past week.

To date, the protests have been largely nonviolent, although passionate and loud.

Basketball team officials, who have expressed sympathy for the Clark family and respect for nonviolent protests, on Thursday announced the Kings are teaming up with the Black Lives Matter movement to provide college funds for Clark’s two children and to push an initiative to improve lives of black youths, including supporting education and economic development.

Ex-King and Sacramento native Matt Barnes, who had helped pay for the funeral, said he was pleased with the Kiings’ response to the shooting and the ensuing protests. “the Kings need to take the lead on this. I think they’ve done a great job.”

One of the participants in that effort, Tanya Faison, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Sacramento, said her group still plans a protest this afternoon outside the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office. Black Lives Matter contends that the local DA cannot independently review the shooting. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra earlier this week said he would step in and conduct an investigation.

Several speakers after the service called for community calm, among them Florida-based civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is investigating the shooting for the Clark family.

“We know that after this funeral the people are going to have passionate emotions. We ask that everybody remain nonviolent,” he said, alluding to the upcoming 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.





He said the family’s independent probe into the shooting continues. “As we go forward with our investigation and our autopsy reports, we will make sure it is transparent,” he said. He said the investigation is designed to give the Clark family “peace of mind, to give their children peace of mind, to give America peace of mind.”

Andre Young, Clark’s cousin, attended Thursday’s funeral and urged those marching on behalf of Clark to “humble your heart” and remain peaceful moving forward.





He called on police officers to change how they interact with the African-American community. “All the police all around America got to stop having this perception of black people,” he said.











Stevante Clark spoke with reporters and well-wishers as well outside the service, saying he wants to hold a peace rally Saturday afternoon at Cesar Chavez Park. He spoke against any potential further protest efforts to shut the Kings arena down.



