Winemakers, renters, high-speed rail: all could take a hit in a Trump trade war

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Watch drone footage of beautiful whales, dolphins swimming in Monterey Bay Pause Meet the injured German Shepherd puppies healing at the Sacramento SPCA Meet California's most liberal city 'This is a political stunt': Brown slams Sessions visit to Sacramento Watch this deer run through flooded downtown Louisville, dive into Ohio River Big city mayors ask state for help on homelessness See the moment when fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark 'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting See how close that asteroid will come to us Friday Kidnapped girl found and is safe, Kings County sheriff says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

During a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Sweden, President Trump reiterated his plan to implement tariffs on steel and aluminum. The White House

During a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Sweden, President Trump reiterated his plan to implement tariffs on steel and aluminum. The White House