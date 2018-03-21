A huge storm hitting California brought with it rockslides that closed Santa Rosa Creek Road in Cambria. Crews worked Wednesday, March 21, 2018, to clean up the rockslide. Joe Johnston
California

Highway 41 near Atascadero partially closed while crews remove crashed car

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

March 21, 2018 12:14 PM

Drivers traveling through northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday should avoid Highway 41, where crews are clearing a car that drove off the road, police said.

Motorists will encounter delays west of Atascadero on Highway 41 between San Gabriel and Los Altos roads, according to an Atascadero Police Department tweet.

Crews are removing a vehicle that went over the road embankment last night, police said.

The road is expected to reopen by 1 p.m., according to the tweet.

Take a drive on Highway 101 and through downtown San Luis Obispo has a major rain storm begins to his SLO County and Southern California on March 21, 2018. Joe Tarica

