Multiple crashes reported, Hwy. 1 closed in 3 spots as storm charges into SLO County

The storm dousing SLO County has already caused slides, crashes and flooding on major roads by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Highway 1 at Ragged Point is closed between Ragged Point and Gorda in Monterey County due to a rock slide, according to Caltrans. The road closed in SLO County at about 7:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans said in a news release they hope to have the road reopened by Friday, March 23.

ROAD CLOSURE: SR-1 is closed at Ragged Point due to a mud slide that is blocking the roadway. Traffic can get as far as Ragged Point, but cannot proceed north any further. Currently we do not have a known time when that slide will be cleared. Please contact Cal-Trans for further. pic.twitter.com/5AhCyv5bQG — CHPTempleton (@CHP_Templeton) March 21, 2018

This is the second slide caused by the storm: On Tuesday night, a large rock slide forced the closure of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria.

In Arroyo Grande, a vehicle spun out and went over the right-hand side of southbound Highway 101 south of El Campo Boulevard about 7:47 a.m., according to the CHP. A woman inside the vehicle received minor injuries in the crash; additional details were not immediately available.

A separate crash happened on Highway 46 East, west of Whitley Gardens Road in Paso Robles just before 8 a.m. No further information was immediately available.

At 8:35 a.m., authorities closed Highway 1 at 13th Street in Oceano due to flooding. Flooding was also reported on southbound Highway 101 just north of Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, according to the CHP. Water had made it about halfway into the No. 1 lane of the road and authorities had called Caltrans to come check the drains.

Flooding also caused Highway 1 at Division Street near Guadalupe to close at about 9:40 a.m., the CHP said.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, increasing instability in the atmosphere is causing thunderstorms to develop along the coastline.

"When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors." Increasing instability in the atmosphere is producing thunderstorms along the Central and Southern California coastline. Thunderstorms can cause damage due to high winds, flash flooding from rain and from lightning strikes. @CaWx @CALFIRE_SLO pic.twitter.com/s9EZ52p38K — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) March 21, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, there is slight chance of thunderstorms from now until Thursday afternoon. Any thunderstorms will likely produce rainfall rates that exceed 1 inch per hour.

At 8:12 a.m., the NWS issued a flood advisory for south-central SLO County that will remain in effect until 11 a.m. The advisory also affects northwestern Ventura County and Santa Barbara County.

"Rain rates have already reached 0.25 inches in less than 10 minutes in southwest San Luis Obispo County this morning," the NWS said. The agency added that Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County should expect a sharp increase in rain over the next few hours.

A flash flood watch will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the NWS. The watch is in effect for the burn areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties and includes the cities of San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria and San Simeon.

"There is a chance that the Flash Flood Watch will need to be expanded to include areas outside of recent burn areas during the peak of the storm Wednesday night into Thursday, the NWS said, calling the storm "large and powerful."

Rainfall rates of up to 0.6 inches per hour are possible Wednesday morning, the NWS said, and rates will likely increase to 0.75 inches or higher Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.