California deputy rescues a cat from a sticky situation

Glue traps or glue boards are good at catching mice. But they also can snare larger animals, such as this curious kitty who got its paw stuck to the trap along with the trap's intended target — three mice.
In a video posted Friday to the Inyo County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, an evidence technician removes the trap with its three mice from the cat's front paw.
The Inyo County Sheriff's Office reminds those using traps to properly dispose of them in order to prevent unintentional injury to pets.
The cat was not injured.
