ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons on lead guitar, right and Dusty Hill on bass perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles in 1999. The band will return to the fair on July 25. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

California

ZZ Top will play the California Mid-State Fair

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

March 19, 2018 11:27 AM

Big beards and blazing blues rock are in store when ZZ Top plays the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The band behind the hit songs "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Legs" and "Sharp Dressed Man" will perform July 25 at the Paso Robles Event Center, marking ZZ Top's third performance there.

ZZ Top first played the fair in 1999, and returned in 2004 — the same year the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Opening the show is "Bad to the Bone" blues rocker George Thorogood and his band, The Destoyers. He previously played the fair in 2011.

The recently announced acts join an entertainment lineup that includes stand-up comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and country artists Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Tickets for ZZ Top's show cost $31 to $81, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 18-29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit www.midstatefair.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

