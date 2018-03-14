Shooting threat leads to lockdown at Atascadero schools, walkout canceled

Update, 10:40 a.m.

The lockdown has been lifted at all schools.

Atascadero Unified School District Superintendent Tom Butler confirmed there was a threat made at another school site, but did not give additional details.

Atascadero Police Sgt. Caleb Davis said police were only contacted regarding the threat made at Atascadero High School.

In Santa Maria, Righetti High School is on lockdown after rumors surfaced of a gun on campus.

Update, 10:05 a.m.

All schools in the Atascadero Unified School District were put on lockdown due to "safety concerns at two of our sites," according to an announcement from the district. Details were not immediately available regarding threats to the second site.

Some Atascadero High School students walked out, despite the lockdown.

Original story:

Atascadero High School is on lockdown after a student threatened to shoot up the school.

Atascadero police were notified of the threat just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to the student's home at 8:10 a.m. He was taken into custody and will be booked at the San Luis Obispo Juvenile Services Center, police said.

Police confirmed that the teen acted alone and wasn't collaborating with anyone else. Sgt. Caleb Davis, a spokesman for the department, said police did not find any guns at the student's home.

Atascadero High School was asked to shelter in place at about 9:40 a.m. due to the threats and the planned walkout was canceled, according to an announcement made at the school.





"They're doing a shelter in place to keep kids in the classroom," Davis said. "There's no threat."

This story will be updated.