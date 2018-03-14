Watch drone footage of beautiful whales, dolphins swimming in Monterey Bay

Two German Shepherd mix puppies were left outside the Sacramento SPCA with huge wounds on their necks, possibly from a dog attack. The SPCA treated their wounds, and the dogs are recovering well in foster care.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other mayors from a group representing California's 11 largest cities came to the Capitol on Feb. 21, 2018 to urge Gov. Jerry Brown to commit $1.5 billion in state funds to combat homelessness.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized lawmakers, the National Rifle Association and President Trump’s border wall after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida claimed at least 17 lives.
The super blue blood moon starts around 2:51 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday, Jan. 31. This full moon is the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit — known as perigee — and about 14 percent brighter than usual
Placer County Sheriff's Office Marine 6 crew is on Lake Tahoe today, Jan. 24, 2018 experiencing sustained 40-knot winds and 5- to 6-foot swells. One gust was just clocked at 75 knots! Anyone heading to the Lake Tahoe area should be prepared for th