CalPERS retirees are suddenly worried about their pensions. What happened?

SHARE COPY LINK John Cussins, a Loyalton city councilman and pensioner, addresses a CalPERS panel Sept. 20, 2016. Video courtesy of CalPERS. Jim Miller The Sacramento Bee

John Cussins, a Loyalton city councilman and pensioner, addresses a CalPERS panel Sept. 20, 2016. Video courtesy of CalPERS. Jim Miller The Sacramento Bee