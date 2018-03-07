More Videos

'This is a political stunt': Brown slams Sessions visit to Sacramento

Gov. Jerry Brown compared U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ visit to Sacramento on March 7, 2018, to Fox News.
Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com