Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering 0:41

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills 1:30

A ride on a thoroughbred 1:55

It takes only five minutes to view every phase of the moon for 2018. Have fun. 5:01

Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener 0:43

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications 3:48

Canelo y Golovkin dan el mismo peso para la gran pelea 0:35

  • Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon

    A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet.

A CHP helicopter lifts a 64-year old Mono County man from the bottom of Chouinard Falls in Lee Vining Canyon Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. The search and rescue team of the Mono County Sheriff Office was called out to rescue the injured ice climber who fell about 40 feet.
Reindeer Holiday and Lightning evacuated from Santa Barbara Zoo

California

The Santa Barbara Zoo had to say an early goodbye to its first-ever reindeer exhibit after the Thomas Fire forced it to evacuate two visiting reindeer to the Earl Warren Show Grounds on December 16, 2017. In a Facebook Live video on December 18, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services checks in on the reindeer before they head home to Windswept Farm near Tehachapi.

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

California

Los Angeles Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between November 28 and December 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD press release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the press release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”

Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires

Latest News

Ventura County Fire Department shot this time-lapse video of a plume of smoke collapsing and creating dangerous conditions on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, during the Thomas Fire. As the massive smoke plume generated by the fire continues to rise, it gathers heat energy from the flames below, Fire Capt. Brendan Ripley told residents in a meeting as reported by the Los Angeles Daily News. The unstable column of air can collapse at any time, resulting in dramatic 180-degree wind shifts that pose a major danger to firefighters, he said.

Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle

California

Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday, December 10, 2017. Crews with help from water-dropping aircraft saved several homes as unpredictable gusts sent the blaze churning deeper into foothill areas northwest of Los Angeles. New evacuations were ordered in Carpinteria, a seaside city in Santa Barbara County that has been under fire threat for days.

Mama mountain lion and kitten caught on camera for first time since wine country wildfires

California

For the first time since she was kept busy dodging hotspots during the Nuns Fire, mountain lion P1 and her one surviving kitten were seen. Audubon Canyon Ranch posted video on December 5, 2017, of the family near Bennett Valley, Sonoma County. Dr. Quinton Martins used newly acquired trail cameras after the recent fires destroyed the old ones. The kitten is now a rather large 8-month-old. They were feasting on a big buck that P1 had killed a few days prior.