Why Walmarts in California couldn’t sell ammo for more than a day

More Videos

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

Pause
Trump says California is shoving its water out to sea: 'It's so insane' 1:57

Trump says California is shoving its water out to sea: 'It's so insane'

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering 0:41

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications 3:48

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment 0:29

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills 1:30

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills

Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener 0:43

Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener

  • Five things to know about California's gun laws in 2018

    California’s more than 6 million gun owners are going to see new restrictions in 2018 stemming from sweeping regulations lawmakers and voters have approved over the past two years.

California’s more than 6 million gun owners are going to see new restrictions in 2018 stemming from sweeping regulations lawmakers and voters have approved over the past two years. Ryan Sabalow and Alexa Ard
California’s more than 6 million gun owners are going to see new restrictions in 2018 stemming from sweeping regulations lawmakers and voters have approved over the past two years. Ryan Sabalow and Alexa Ard

California

Why Walmarts in California couldn’t sell ammo for more than a day

By Ryan Sabalow And Dale Kasler

rsabalow@sacbee.com

January 02, 2018 04:00 PM

Walmart stores in Sacramento County and across California will soon resume selling ammunition after having their ability to do so temporarily blocked because state officials didn’t issue a permit on time.

Beginning Jan. 1, all of California’s ammunition vendors are required to have a permit from the state under a spate of new gun laws approved in 2016. Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said an administrative delay at the state forced Walmart to temporarily halt sales at the 131 Walmarts in California that sell ammunition.

The state Department of Justice is in charge of issuing the ammunition vendor licenses. Garcia said Walmart received its licenses midafternoon Tuesday and is “in the process of making them available to our stores so that they can resume normal sales as quickly as possible.”

The delays affected only retailers that sell ammunition but not firearms. Major ammunition retailers that also sell firearms, including Big 5 Sporting Goods and Bass Pro Shops, said they weren’t affected by the processing delay. Walmart doesn’t sell firearms at its California stores.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ammunition regulations were approved Tuesday, and the Department of Justice has processed vendors’ applications and issued licenses, said Jennifer Molina, a spokeswoman for the department.

Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

Pause
Trump says California is shoving its water out to sea: 'It's so insane' 1:57

Trump says California is shoving its water out to sea: 'It's so insane'

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering 0:41

Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 1:09

Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications 3:48

Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment 0:29

Standoff with police at Fresno apartment

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 0:55

Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills 1:30

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills

Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener 0:43

Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener

  • Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

    A supermoon was observed across the world on New Year’s Day, January 1, with video here showing the supermoon rising over Reno, Nevada. This video was captured by a Nevada Seismological Laboratory camera overlooking Lake Tahoe.

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

View More Video