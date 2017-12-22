More Videos

  How is a crime classified as 'domestic terrorism'?

    Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it?

Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Nicole L. Cvetnic and Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy
Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Nicole L. Cvetnic and Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy

California

Man with Modesto, Merced ties planned terror attack at San Francisco’s Pier 39, FBI says

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 12:07 PM

Federal authorities say they’re stopped a former U.S. Marine with ties to Modesto and Merced who was planning a Christmas terror attack on San Francisco’s Pier 39.

According to FBI documents, Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, was arrested in connection with the attack. He was arrested Dec. 19.

The FBI said he had embraced “radical jihadi beliefs” and posted pro-ISIS items on social media.

UPDATED STORY: 'Ready to die': Modesto man suspect in planned Christmas attack in San Francisco

Jameson lived in Modesto as recently as a few years ago, neighbors told The Modesto Bee. It appears he now lives in Merced, according to his Facebook page.

Jameson targeted Pier 39, a popular tourist destination because he “he had been there before” and determined it would allow him to “funnel” people into a location where he could inflict many casualties, the FBI said. He had no escape plan because he planned to die.

The FBI said Jameson was inspired by the terrorist attack by a truck driver in New York City, and by the San Bernardino fatal shootings in 2015.

Jameson told an undercover agent "I have been trained in combat and things of war."

In 2009, Jameson attended basic recruit training and obtained a sharpshooter rifle qualification before being discharged for fraudulent enlistment, according to the complaint. Jameson failed to disclose a latent asthma history.

With Modesto Bee reports. Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

