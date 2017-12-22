Man with Modesto, Merced ties planned terror attack at San Francisco’s Pier 39, FBI says

More Videos 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Pause 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:13 It's a Fresno State party as Jeff Tedford, Joseph Castro do hula ahead of Hawaii Bowl 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:08 Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:39 Chocolate company shows how their tasty treats are made 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Nicole L. Cvetnic and Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy

