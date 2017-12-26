Could Amtrak catastrophe happen here? It almost did, leaving some riders scared and angry

More Videos 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Pause 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:53 See how the new train safety system works 2:32 Bulldogs senior Aaron Mitchell talks Hawaii Bowl win 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 0:16 Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 0:33 Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See how the new train safety system works Prompted in part by a Southern California commuter train crash that killed 25 people, the federal government is requiring railroads to install a new GPS-based safety system on trains and tracks to make them safer. Here’s a look at how the system, known as Positive Train Control, works. Prompted in part by a Southern California commuter train crash that killed 25 people, the federal government is requiring railroads to install a new GPS-based safety system on trains and tracks to make them safer. Here’s a look at how the system, known as Positive Train Control, works. Metrolink/nc3d

