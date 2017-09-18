More Videos

  • Watch Robert Hodges in court facing charges of killing three children in West Sacramento

    Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Robert Hodges' alleged killing of his three children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9. and Lucas, 7 months, constituted a capital crime, but he said he had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty. In this video, Hodges is shown at his arraignment Monday, September 18, 2017. NO AUDIO

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Robert Hodges' alleged killing of his three children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9. and Lucas, 7 months, constituted a capital crime, but he said he had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty. In this video, Hodges is shown at his arraignment Monday, September 18, 2017. NO AUDIO Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee pool
Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Robert Hodges' alleged killing of his three children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9. and Lucas, 7 months, constituted a capital crime, but he said he had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty. In this video, Hodges is shown at his arraignment Monday, September 18, 2017. NO AUDIO Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee pool

California

DA says he used belt to murder his children. Father pleads not guilty

By Darrell Smith and Anita Chabria

dvsmith@sacbee.com

September 18, 2017 11:55 AM

Robert Hodges, the father who allegedly killed his three children last week after choking his wife, pleaded not guilty to multiple first degree murder charges during a Monday court appearance.

Wearing gray and white-striped jail clothes, Hodges, 32, stood nearly expressionless during the brief arraignment hearing in front of Judge Arvid Johnson in Yolo County Superior Court and avoided looking at the crowded courtroom where members of his wife’s family filled the front rows.

Hodges was charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of Kelvin Hodges, 11, Julia Hodges, 9, and Lucas Hodges, 7 months. He also faces one count of attempted murder for the alleged assault on his wife, Mai Sheng Hodges.

Describing the crimes as “willful, deliberate and premeditated,” during a press conference earlier in the day, Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said the two older siblings had been strangled with a belt. Reisig did not say how the infant was killed, other than there was no apparent weapon involved.

Reisig said Hodge’s alleged premeditated killing of his three children constituted a capital crime, but he said he had not decided whether to pursue the death penalty.

But Reisig said Hodges would face three “special circumstance” charge enhancements for lying in wait and committing multiple murders which make the death penalty a possibility. Under California law, there are 22 special circumstances for first degree murder charges that can elevate the penalty to capital punishment or life in prison without parole.

Reisig met privately with members of Sheng Hodges family after the arraignment, but the family declined to speak to press after emerging from that meeting a few minutes later.

“Losing a child is a parent's worst nightmare, and the time since the passing of our beautiful nephews and niece has been a horrific nightmare for my sister and our entire family,” Xai T Vang, who identified herself on social media as the children’s aunt, wrote on Facebook on Sept. 14. “Our hearts are forever shattered.”

  • Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children

    Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig announces murder and attempted murder charges Monday at Yolo County District Attorney's Office in Woodland against Robert William Hodges, 32, of West Sacramento in the deaths of his three children and an attack on Hodges' wife.

Yolo DA announces murder charges in West Sacramento killing of 3 children

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig announces murder and attempted murder charges Monday at Yolo County District Attorney's Office in Woodland against Robert William Hodges, 32, of West Sacramento in the deaths of his three children and an attack on Hodges' wife.

Paul Kitagaki Jr. The SAcramento Bee

A Go Fund Me campaign for Mai Sheng Hodges had raised nearly $30,000 by Monday afternoon and a separate account has been opened for funeral expenses at Bank of America, according to social media posts by Vang.

West Sacramento Police chief Thomas McDonald offered condolences to Sheng Hodges and her family during the press conference and spoke of the toll the crime took on first responders.

“It was a pretty significant scene. It will leave an impression,” McDonald said. “This kind of crime will shock the consciousness of anywhere in the world.”

Hodges was arrested late Wednesday night by a California Highway Patrol officer near Interstate 80 and West El Camino Avenue after police responding to a domestic violence call found the dead children inside the upstairs apartment.

Taking to social media after her husband’s arrest, Sheng Hodges said on Facebook that he had been a loving father and there was no history of domestic abuse, KCRA reported. Other than the social media post, which was quickly made private, neither Robert Hodges or Mai Sheng Hodges have spoken publicly about what happened at their apartment on Wednesday night.

Neighbors said Hodges choked his wife until she ran out of their second-floor apartment, and smothered the children in the home.

Hodges remains in Yolo County Jail without bail and will return to court Oct. 2 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

  • Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

    Teresa Bustamante, 63, said she was home Wednesday night when police told her three children were killed in her West Sacramento apartment complex.

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

Teresa Bustamante, 63, said she was home Wednesday night when police told her three children were killed in her West Sacramento apartment complex.

Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee

  • Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

    An estimated 300 people gathered in the parking lot of Southport Elementary School on Thursday night to remember three young children, two of them students at the school, who were found dead in their home Wednesday night.

Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father

An estimated 300 people gathered in the parking lot of Southport Elementary School on Thursday night to remember three young children, two of them students at the school, who were found dead in their home Wednesday night.

Jose Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

