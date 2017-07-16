Woman suspected of kidnapping baby left in parked car

California

SAN FRANCISCO

Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman suspected of kidnapping a baby girl who was left in a parked car while her father went to prepare a bottle to feed her.

Officer Robert Rueca said the kidnapping was reported Sunday morning in the South of Market neighborhood.

A witness reported seeing a woman and a baby who matched the description of the missing girl get on a city bus.

Police issued a citywide alert, leading a bus driver to report seeing the suspect and baby on a city bus near Visitacion Valley.

Officers boarded the bus and arrested the woman. The baby was reunited with her parents.

Rueca said investigators were trying to determine whether the parents and the suspect knew each other, and the motive for the kidnapping.

