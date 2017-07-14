Quadriplegic teacher is so successful that she could lose her caregivers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment Pause 0:22 Family photos of California's newest wolf pack 0:44 Drone video shows large shark swimming near Oceano 2:58 Drone captures gorgeous Northern California landscape 0:58 If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal 0:38 Budweiser Clydesdales at UC Davis in preparation for Warriors championship parade 2:34 There are 8 active volcanoes in California. Which ones top the watch list? 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on I-5 1:07 'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:03 LAPD cop leaves motorcycle for dance floor, shows off salsa skills Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jenny Weast, a math teacher at Oakmont High School for 30 years, has been a quadriplegic since a skiing accident at age 16. This month, she lost the Medi-Cal funding that has long paid caregivers to get her out of bed, then bathe, feed and dress her each Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

Jenny Weast, a math teacher at Oakmont High School for 30 years, has been a quadriplegic since a skiing accident at age 16. This month, she lost the Medi-Cal funding that has long paid caregivers to get her out of bed, then bathe, feed and dress her each Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee