Merle Haggard Post Office coming to Bakersfield

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment Pause 0:22 Family photos of California's newest wolf pack 0:44 Drone video shows large shark swimming near Oceano 2:58 Drone captures gorgeous Northern California landscape 0:58 If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal 0:38 Budweiser Clydesdales at UC Davis in preparation for Warriors championship parade 2:34 There are 8 active volcanoes in California. Which ones top the watch list? 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on I-5 1:07 'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:03 LAPD cop leaves motorcycle for dance floor, shows off salsa skills Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Legendary country music singer Merle Haggard died at his home near Redding, California, on Wednesday, April 6, 2016, his 79th birthday. He lived for decades in Shasta County. Despite health issues and having undergone lung cancer surgery in 2008, he conti Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee

Legendary country music singer Merle Haggard died at his home near Redding, California, on Wednesday, April 6, 2016, his 79th birthday. He lived for decades in Shasta County. Despite health issues and having undergone lung cancer surgery in 2008, he conti Manny Crisostomo The Sacramento Bee