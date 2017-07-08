California

July 08, 2017 8:57 PM

140,000 people lose electricity after fire starts at station

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power says about 140,000 people are without power after the agency shut down a power station in the northeast San Fernando Valley that caught fire.

The department says the fire at the station in the Northridge/Reseda area of Los Angeles started about 6:52 p.m. Saturday and involves equipment that carries high-voltage electricity and distributes it at lower voltages to customers in the surrounding area.

The department says it shut off power to the station as a precautionary move.

KABC TV reports that people reported losing power in Porter Ranch, Winnetka, West Hills, Canoga Park, Woodland Hills, Granada Hills, North Hills, Reseda and Chatsworth.

The department says it has not received reports of injuries from the fire.

