Security guard and homeless man fight at McDonald’s. It’s all caught on video.

At a popular McDonald’s restaurant near the heart of the tourist area of Santa Monica, a homeless man landed at least 10 punches to the head of a security guard.
The early Wednesday morning fight was caught on video as a customer recorded the melee, which included another patron swinging and throwing a chair to hit the homeless man.
The incident began when the guard approached two men hanging out inside the 24-hour restaurant and told them to buy something or get out, according to multiple reports by Los Angeles media.
A scuffle breaks out, the guard uses pepper spray on one of the men and “everything just escalated from there,” Trent Williamson, who recorded the incident on his cellphone, told the Los Angeles Times.
One of the homeless men, later identified as Ronald Graham, connects with multiple punches to the guard’s head.
At another point, Graham tackles the guard as the fight spills outside through the restaurant doors.
A patron armed with a chair appears to be trying to hit one of the guard’s attackers in the head.
The brawl moves back inside the restaurant, although the exact sequence isn’t entirely clear since the footage was edited.
Multiple customers did try to break up the fight.
The last portion of the video shows Graham and the security guard fighting for possession of a baton.
A customer eventually separates them and gains control of the baton.
But Graham throws three more punches to the guard’s head while he’s on the ground.
Graham was eventually arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (the baton) and violating parole, according to the Times.
The guard suffered cuts and bruises but declined medical treatment.
