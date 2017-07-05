Why California denied the Trump administration’s request for voter data

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Drone video shows large shark swimming near Oceano Pause 2:58 Drone captures gorgeous Northern California landscape 0:58 If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal 0:38 Budweiser Clydesdales at UC Davis in preparation for Warriors championship parade 2:34 There are 8 active volcanoes in California. Which ones top the watch list? 1:11 Watch a runaway big rig skid into an escape ramp on I-5 1:07 'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 1:03 LAPD cop leaves motorcycle for dance floor, shows off salsa skills 2:49 Fly over the beautiful Carson Pass in Northern California 1:39 Down go the Oroville spillway walls in controlled blasts Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email California voters rejected Donald Trump during the election, and the state's leaders continue to push back on his initiatives. On issues from health care to immigration, California's governor and Democratic leaders oppose the new president. Maureen Chowdhury and Christopher Cadelago McClatchy

