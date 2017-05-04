California

May 04, 2017 9:18 PM

Kasich wraps up book tour that sparked speculation on future

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) wraps up his national book tour Friday.

His publisher says the Republican governor and ex-presidential candidate makes his final appearance in Los Angeles.

Kasich has been on the road touting "Two Paths: Divided or United" since the weekend before its release in New York April 25.

The timing and tenor of the book and tour have drawn Kasich the sort of national media attention that sparks speculation that he's preparing to take on President Donald Trump in four years. The book criticizes Trump for several things, including what Kasich calls a negative and divisive tone.

Kasich says he doesn't plan to run again. His efforts may be aimed at uniting a swath of moderate Republicans and Democrats that could support another, perhaps independent, Trump challenger.

