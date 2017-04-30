Five Muslims walk into a Roseville bar – here’s what happened next

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay Pause

1:11 Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day

0:50 Josh Newman supports ballot measure to protect gas tax money

0:27 Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

2:38 White House unveils President Trump's tax reform plan

2:04 Marijuana operation found in burning Fresno house

2:43 Follow the path of the killer in central Fresno shooting rampage

1:54 Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops