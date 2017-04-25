California

April 25, 2017 10:36 PM

5 dead in 10 days from heroin overdoses in Sonoma County

The Associated Press
SANTA ROSA, Calif.

Authorities in Northern California say five people appear to have died from heroin overdoses in the past 10 days and are warning a particularly potent batch of the drug could be on the streets.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Crum tells the Press Democrat (http://bit.ly/2p2K8R7) the deaths of three men and two women all occurred in the Santa Rosa area.

He says autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending but Coroner's officials Tuesday decided to release the information because the heroin being distributed in Santa Rosa "is very volatile and potentially toxic."

The Coroner's office says four other people have died from heroin overdoses since the beginning of the year. There were two such deaths in the first four months of 2016.

