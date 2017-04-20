California

April 20, 2017 8:54 PM

California school board president nabbed in child porn probe

The Associated Press
BUENA PARK, Calif.

Authorities say a Southern California school board president has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Fontana police said Brian Chambers was arrested Wednesday at his home in Buena Park. He is the president of the Buena Park Board of Education.

Police say Chambers' arrest followed an investigation into a group distributing child pornography online.

They say detectives who searched his home found an electronic storage device with thousands of illicit photos and videos.

Buena Park School District Superintendent Greg Magnuson said in a statement that Chambers' arrest "shocked and disappointed" the community. He says school district officials are cooperating with police.

Chambers remained in custody Thursday and couldn't be reached for comment. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area
Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

