Woman struck by Stan State student Nathan Damigo speaks out to Bay Area TV station

A protester who appears in a viral video being punched in the face by a California State University, Stanislaus student on Saturday, says she was standing by a wall searching for her boyfriend when she was hit.
“It all happened really fast,” Louise Rosealma says in a video taken by CBS San Francisco, describing the fight in Berkeley as an attack by white nationalists and neo-Nazis chasing her fleeing group, an Antifa anti-fascist collective from Southern California.
In the video that went viral, Rosealma appears to put her arms out to block an onrushing Nathan Damigo, a former Marine, who lands a single blow to her face that knocks her to the ground. Despite the ferocity of the hit, Rosealma on Monday shows only a small scratch on her nose and slight bruising.
In an earlier video, however, Rosealma is seen wearing a bandana covering most of her face and defending her group’s throwing of M-80 fireworks into the pro-Trump side of the protest.
Damigo, a junior majoring in social studies, created the Identity Evropa organization focused on turning university students against the “cultural Marxist narrative” and supporting the alt-right. On his Twitter page Monday, Damigo posted a photo of Half Dome and noting “Yosemite is beautiful today.”
Multiple attempts to reach him on Monday were unsuccessful.
Yosemite is beautiful today. By far one of Earth's greatest natural wonders. pic.twitter.com/Fo6VP0BFoW— Fashy Haircut (@NathanDamigo) April 17, 2017
