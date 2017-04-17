California

April 17, 2017 7:13 AM

Woman hospitalized after SUV crashes into LA-area home

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV smashed through a wall into a home near Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol says the vehicle was in the home's garage when it lurched forward and crashed into the kitchen late Sunday in Rowland Heights.

The CHP says a woman inside the home was transported with major but non-life threatening injuries.

KABC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ptwBQF ) a preliminary investigation finds the male driver in the SUV appears to have stepped on the gas by accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay 2:45

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay
Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area 1:11

Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area
Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment 1:10

Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos