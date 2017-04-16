California

April 16, 2017 7:56 PM

Woman dies after apparent fall from balcony in California

The Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif.

Police say a 21-year-old woman died after falling from a balcony at an apartment building in Northern California.

San Francisco television station KPIX (http://cbsloc.al/2oNWzR1 ) reports paramedics were called Sunday to the building near the University of California, Berkeley campus after the woman reportedly fell from a third floor balcony. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 21-year-old Kimberly Tze, of Elk Grove.

Neighbors tell KPIX they didn't hear loud music or partying sounds before the incident early Sunday.

In 2015, 13 people were on a fifth-floor balcony when it fell. Six were killed, most of them Irish students studying abroad.

Berkeley police are investigating what lead to Tze's fall.

