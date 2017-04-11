California

April 11, 2017 8:43 AM

Firefighter from Georgia killed in violent Los Angeles crash

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles authorities say an off-duty firefighter from Georgia was killed and two of his fellow firefighters were injured when the car they were in was struck by a suspected drunken driver.

Police officials say the DUI suspect was arrested following the violent collision late Monday at an intersection in the Venice area of Los Angeles.

KABC-TV reports Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2ovlybV ) that one of the Georgia firefighters died at the scene. His body was taken to the coroner's office in a procession of police cars and fire trucks with their lights flashing.

One of his colleagues suffered broken bones, and the other firefighter sustained lacerations.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or the DUI suspect.

