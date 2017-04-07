California

April 07, 2017 11:37 PM

Los Angeles police shoot man after 3 stabbed on Skid Row

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a man suspected of stabbing three people was shot and injured by police officers on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD says the officers were responding to a report of one stabbing at about noon Friday when a report of a second one a few blocks away came in. At the second scene, the officers saw the man stab a third person.

Witnesses say police shot the man when he refused to obey their commands.

All four people were taken to hospitals. Their exact conditions were unclear.

Police say the officers recovered the stabbing weapon and are investigating.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay 2:45

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay
Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area 1:11

Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area
Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment 1:10

Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos