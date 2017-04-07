California

April 07, 2017 8:36 PM

Reward offered in case of missing northern California woman

The Associated Press
YUBA CITY, Calif.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a 20-year-old northern California college student who has been missing since March 30.

The family of Alycia "Aly" Leane Yeoman said in a statement Friday that it is unlike her to disappear and skip her two restaurant jobs.

Authorities said at a news conference that relatives have received several online messages since she went missing. But they wouldn't describe the messages or say if they suspect foul play.

They found her pickup truck and cellphone near a river levee about 50 miles north of Sacramento. They searched the home where she was last seen about 10 miles from the truck. But they wouldn't say if they discovered anything suspicious.

The family says they believe she is alive and needs help.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay 2:45

Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay
Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area 1:11

Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area
Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment 1:10

Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos