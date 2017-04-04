California governor candidates back criminal justice reforms

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges Pause

3:00 This year, the waterfalls of Yosemite are a special treat

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

2:04 A Kerman woman’s positive spirit carried her through her journey back from a 5-year physical ordeal

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers