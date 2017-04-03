Judge makes key ruling on defense witnesses in standoff case

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says Pause

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days?

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods