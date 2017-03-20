California

March 20, 2017 10:41 PM

Authorities: Fugitive attacks bail bondsman, crashes car

The Associated Press
MALIBU, Calif.

Authorities say a fugitive assaulted a bounty hunter who had been tracking him, setting off a pursuit that ended with the Pacific Coast Highway briefly being shut down Monday.

Malibu/Lost Hills deputies confirm the suspect, 33-year-old Tyler Moyle, assaulted a bail bondsman who had been trying to detain him.

Authorities say they spotted Moyle driving on the highway about 30 minutes later.

Moyle appeared to pull over after deputies performed a traffic stop but he suddenly made a U-turn and sped away. Soon after, authorities say Moyle collided with another car carrying a mother and her two children. The family was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Moyle was injured in the crash and hospitalized. He's being held on several charges including suspicion of driving under the influence and battery.

