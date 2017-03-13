18-year-old dies after apparently falling off cliff in Carpinteria

An 18-year-old man reported missing by his mother Sunday was found dead after an apparent cliff fall in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
A relative and a friend of Filiberto Scott Hernandez of Carpinteria were searching for him and called authorities when they found him unresponsive and not breathing at the bottom of the bluffs, east of the seal reserve and rookery, on Monday morning, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Plastino said.
Responding medics determined Hernandez was deceased, and the Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death, Plastino said.
The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a medical emergency call at 10:18 a.m. Monday, with a report of a person who wasn’t breathing, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire spokeswoman Grace Donnelly said.
Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at gmagnoli@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Comments