Husband of woman fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy desperate for answers

A grief-stricken Hanibal Yadegar said he cannot fathom how his wife ended up being fatally shot by a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after leaving their home.
Yadegar and his wife, Evin, own the Barkin’ Dog Grill, a downtown Modesto institution. He said his wife would not hurt anyone and had never been in trouble.
Yadegar said authorities have told him little.
“I want answers,” he said Monday night. “There should have been no reason. She didn’t even have a parking ticket. She doesn’t have any history in any shape or form. She was a beautiful soul.”
He said she had a bipolar disorder and was undergoing a manic episode that started in January when she stopped taking her medication. Yadegar said he had helped his wife get back on track before.
“I just couldn’t this time around,” he said.
He said he was not home Sunday when his wife left their Modesto home. And he did not call 911.
Hanibal Yadegar had not been at the couple’s Bonita Circle home since Feb. 22, when his wife said she wanted him out, he told The Bee.
He called police to the home that Wednesday, reporting a domestic disturbance, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said Tuesday. “He was trying to give her medication and she did not want it,” Graves said. “She became agitated and kicked him and his brother out of the house and locked them out.”
When officers were speaking with Evin Yadegar, she changed her story a couple of times, Graves said. She at one point claimed some form of physical abuse had occurred, then said it had not. Officers found no evidence of abuse, Graves said, and the report from officers’ response did not indicate any physical altercation.
The report does not indicate whether the couple’s 9-year-old son was present, Graves said. There is no history of calls to the home, she added.
Neither the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department nor Ripon police have released many details about what happened. At 2:56 a.m. Sunday, Stanislaus deputies responded to a 911 call on Sisk Road in Modesto. The nature of the call has not been revealed. When they arrived, a vehicle matching the description of the one reported was found at Sisk and Pirrone Road.
Deputies attempted to make a stop, but a pursuit began. The driver headed toward Salida and wound up in Ripon near South Manley Road and Tornell Circle, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.
At 3:20 a.m., there were reports of shots fired. The driver was struck, and attempts to save her life at the scene were unsuccessful. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was not hurt.
Ripon Police Chief Edward Ormonde and department spokesman Lt. Steve Merchant issued an advisory Tuesday morning that more information on the incident would be released in the afternoon.
Lucille Montez, who lives on South Manley at the corner where Evin Yadegar entered Tornell, said she and her daughter could hear commands directed at Yadegar as the pursuit came south on South Manley. She said she heard a peace officer repeatedly order the driver to stop and get out of the vehicle.
She did not look outside until well after the shooting occurred, so does not know if Yadegar slowed or stopped outside her home, Montez said, but knows shots were fired at the corner. When she ventured outside, there were shell casings on the pavement in front of her home, and police officers and vehicles were gathered there and on Tornell.
Montez pointed to tire marks on the corner sidewalk where South Manley meets Tornell, and Tornell resident Mark Hofman pointed to tire marks on the sidewalk in front of his residence a few doors down from where Yadegar crashed.
Neighbors interviewed Tuesday said the room the car entered was not a bedroom. They said the residents – who were not at the home Tuesday morning – moved into the neighborhood only a few months ago.
Yadegar said his wife has a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of California at San Diego in costume and set design and had worked at some of the top theaters and with some of the top directors across the nation.
He said that stopped when their son, who is now 9 years old, was born.
But Yadegar said his wife expressed her creativity in their restaurant, which opened in 2004. He said she designed the space, including the kitchen, and created the menu. He said she was a fantastic cook despite not having any formal training.
He said the Barkin’ Dog has been a success because of her. Yadegar said he just carried out his wife’s vision for the restaurant.
The news came as a shock to Eric Benson, who has held Blue Monday, a blues-jazz jam session on the second Monday of the month, at Barkin’ Dog for past decade.
“She was a caring mother,” he said, “and helped out at the Barkin’ Dog.”
