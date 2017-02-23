Woman who drove with dead man on windshield gets 25 to life

A Southern California substance-abuse counselor who hit and killed a man with her car then drove two miles with his body embedded in her windshield has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Sherri Lynn Wilkins received the sentence Thursday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and two drunken driving counts.
The 55-year-old Wilkins had been found guilty at a 2014 trial on similar charges but an appeals court threw out the conviction because her entire criminal history had been admitted at trial and could have prejudiced the jury.
In 2012, Wilkins drank three vodka shots and a beer in her car before driving home in Torrance. She hit 31-year-old Phillip Moreno and drove more than two miles with his half-naked body on the car before other drivers and bystanders confronted her.
Comments