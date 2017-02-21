Irvine girl, 13, comatose after being hit by falling tree

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right Pause

1:27 Curb Appeal: Japanese-inspired home near Shaver Lake has Fresno roots

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

2:15 Central High seniors set goal for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society challenge

1:02 Two bodies found in burned pickup truck in Fresno

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno