California

February 21, 2017 5:23 PM

Irvine girl, 13, comatose after being hit by falling tree

IRVINE, Calif.

A 13-year-old Irvine girl remains in a coma after a tree fell on her during last week's storm.

The Los Angeles Times says (http://lat.ms/2m5VN1r ) Teresa Johnston stepped outside during a lull in the rain Friday afternoon to walk the dogs of an elderly neighbor.

Before she could reach the woman's house, though, wind gusts toppled a 50-foot tree, which struck her.

Teresa's father says she underwent brain surgery on Monday and remains comatose. He says doctors won't know how badly she was affected by her injuries until she wakes up.

