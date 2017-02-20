Don Pedro spillway opens, could nearly triple Tuolumne River flow

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant Pause

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:51 How TID opens Don Pedro spillway gates

0:37 Meteorologists monitor and issue weather advisories from Hanford

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

1:19 New life for old Manchester mall

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country