Ann Ravel steps down from Federal Election Commission in letter to Trump

Ann Ravel, formerly California’s chief elections watchdog, has resigned her seat on the Federal Election Commission.
In a letter to President Donald Trump dated Sunday, Feb. 19, Ravel called on the newly elected president to do something to increase transparency in elections and reduce the influence of “dark money.”
“I respectfully urge you to prioritize campaign finance reform to remedy the significant problems identified during the last election cycle,” Ravel wrote, nothing Trump’s own criticism of the campaign finance system during his race for president. “Disclosure laws need to be strengthened; the mistaken jurisprudence of Citizens United reexamined; public financing of candidates out to be expanded to reduce reliance on the wealthy; and Commissioners who will carry out the mandates of the law should be appointed to the expired terms at the FEC.”
Ravel was appointed to the FEC by President Barack Obama in 2013. She did not say specifically why she was resigning. Prior to joining the FEC, Ravel, an attorney, served as chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission.
