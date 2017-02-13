State water officials were warned of Oroville Dam weakness a dozen years ago

As state water officials rushed Monday to stabilize conditions at the Oroville Dam, the acting director of the state Department of Water Resources brushed aside questions about recommendations made a dozen years ago to upgrade the emergency spillway that nearly failed Sunday.
In a Monday afternoon press conference near Oroville Dam, acting DWR Director Bill Croyle was asked whether the spillway should have been reinforced years ago as advocacy groups insisted in 2005 filings with the federal government.
Croyle said that he wasn't familiar with the reports, but once the crisis subsided, engineers would do a thorough analysis of what went wrong.
“That’s part of our vetting process,” he said.
The recommendations to strengthen the spillway came as state officials were seeking approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to relicense Oroville Dam for another 50 years.
Advocacy groups such as Sacramento-based Friends of the River said at the time that the spillway posed a danger if it was hit with major flooding.
The groups said the spillway needed to be strengthened to avoid almost precisely the events that occurred last weekend.
A 2005 Sacramento Bee story explained it this way:
“Oroville Dam contains a flaw, some critics assert, one that could damage the structure during a major flood and threaten downstream communities.
That flaw is the dam's emergency spillway, which empties onto a bare dirt hillside adjacent to the earthen-fill dam.
If the emergency spillway had to be used to help quickly drain the reservoir during a major flood, the force of water rushing over the spillway lip would violently erode the hillside, washing out roads and power lines below, according to both the critics and the state agency that operates the dam.
It also could undermine the foundation of the spillway, a potential disaster, said Ronald Stork, a senior policy advocate at Friends of the River.
"Then you have what some people might say would be a dam failure, " Stork said. "That's why you don't have unarmored spillways unless you're really sure you're not going to use that."
Stork is among those calling for the spillway to be re-engineered and paved with concrete so water would not spill directly onto the hillside.”
The emergency spillway had never been used until Saturday and it was not reinforced as advocates wanted.
Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam
